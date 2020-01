Ex-jogador da Premier League exige milhões de euros a espaço em Ibiza depois de ficar tetraplégico

Thought I’d post this again as this is my mood after walking round the @obeachdubai site today and seeing the final visuals. @tonytrumanibiza you have an extreme talent !! I do believe it will be the greatest opening party in history .. cannot wait to share the dream through 3D renders in the coming weeks with you all #obeachdubai 2020

A post shared by Wayne Lineker (@waynelineker) on Nov 28, 2019 at 10:11am PST