A Internet descobriu a sósia de Meghan Markle?

Há quem diga que esta mulher é "mesmo" igual à mulher do príncipe Harry.
Uma blogger norte-americana está a dar que falar nas redes sociais graças às suas parecenças com Meghan Markle.
Akeisha Land, que vive no Estado do Missouri, partilhou no início desta semana uma fotografia ao lado da filha e rapidamente viu o seu numero de seguidores duplicar. Tudo porque os fãs dizem que Akeisha tem semelhanças indiscutíveis com a mulher do príncipe Harry.
"Pareces mesmo a Markle! És linda! Toda a tua família é linda", escreveu uma seguidora.
"Pensei que fosses a Meghan de repente", lê-se noutro comentário.
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them... and as always, keep it cute! 😘