Madonna volta a cancelar concertos: "Descansar é o melhor remédio"

Artista diz que foi aconselhada pelos médicos a tirar um dia de descanso após cada espetáculo.
Madonna voltou a utilizar as redes sociais, esta sexta-feira, para revelar que vai cancelar mais dois espetáculos da Madame X Tour, desta vez em Londres.
"Como todos sabem, tenho várias lesões e tive de cancelar espetáculos para ter tempo para recuperar. Para não voltar a surpreender-vos, quero que saibam com antecedência que vou cancelar dois espetáculos - nos dias 4 e 11 de fevereiro, no Palladium, em Londres - porque fazer três concertos seguidos é demais para o meu corpo e, na verdade, os meus médicos insistem que tenho que tirar um dia de descanso após cada espetáculo", começou por escrever numa publicação partilhada no Instagram.
A artista diz que tomou algumas medias para continuar a subir ao palco, como por exemplo mudar de sapatos, mas o melhor “remédio” continua a ser “descansar”.
"Também mudei de sapatos, para uns mais baixos, e alterei partes do espetáculo. Isso ajudou muito, mas ainda tenho que ter cuidado e, claro, descansar é o melhor remédio", acrescentou.
“Agradeço a compreensão e peço desculpa por qualquer incómodo. Obrigada! Madame", concluiu.
A note to all my my fans: As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day. 3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine. i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself. God Willing 🙏🏼 Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered. I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame ❌ . #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium