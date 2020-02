Esquiador pensou que tinha vencido prova devido a aplausos mas a 'culpa' era de Kinsey Wolanski

Ohh boy looks like i have a new girlfriend😂😂6th place in Schladming and probably one of the best finish fotos ever😍Schaldming you were amazing!!💪🏼🙌🏼 #givesyouwings #nordicaski #ripkobe #netinsurance #wearefusi.

A post shared by Alex Vinatzer (@alexvntzr) on Jan 28, 2020 at 1:48pm PST