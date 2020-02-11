WSL divulga vídeo arrepiante de incidente com Alex Botelho na Nazaré

O surfista de ondas grandes, que representava a equipa portuguesa no Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, encontra-se estável e consciente mas permanecerá no hospital em observação
Alex Botelho competia esta tarde no Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, na Praia do Norte, quando a mota de água em que seguia foi apanhada por uma onda. Na sequência do incidente, o surfista de ondas gigantes ficou inconsciente durante cerca de dois minutos, altura em que foi resgatado.
A WSL publicou um vídeo do momento e avança que Alex Botelho se encontra no hospital estável e consciente.
Big Wave Surfer @alex_botelho was involved in a very serious incident during the Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge. He was rushed to the hospital and we now have an update on his condition. Currently, he is stable and conscious. He will stay at the hospital for further evaluation. A heartfelt thank you to the safety and medical teams for their quick response. We are wishing Alex a full and speedy recovery.