Bryan May ataca repórter de imagem

Brian May, guitarrista dos Queen irritou-se com um repórter de imagem do Chanel 7, canal de televisão australiano, na chegada ao aeroporto de Brisbane, na Austrália e acabou por atacá-lo.

O músico pediu aos fotógrafos e repórteres para se afastarem e não captarem imagens suas, visto este estar com crianças que, na opinião do músico, mereciam aproveitar o seu momento em privado, visto estarem “muito emocionadas”, explica o artista através de uma publicação no Instagram onde comenta a situação. Ao principio, o repórter de imagem em questão afastou-se, no entanto acabou por voltar a aproximar-se de Brian May e começou a tentar gravá-lo com o seu telemóvel.

Irritado com a insistência do repórter, o guitarrista aproximou-se dele e atacou-o, batendo no seu telemóvel. Horas mais tarde, o músico fez uma publicação na sua conta de Instagram onde explicou o porquê de se ter chateado. “Certamente isto arruinou o meu dia (...) Obviamente, não sou novato nisto ... interagi com literalmente milhares de repórteres, fotógrafos nos últimos 50 anos. Não sou exatamente conhecido por ser agressivo, mesmo diante da provocação, mas este repórter apanhou-me de surpresa - um dos repórteres de imagem mais mal-educados e desrespeitosos que já vi”, começa por escrever.

“Da maneira mais agradável possível, virei-me para o repórter e perguntei se ele iria parar de filmar. (...) Ele recusou. Ele continuou a filmar e virou agressivamente a câmara para o meu rosto. Isso, para mim, parecia uma invasão deliberada do meu espaço, e totalmente hostil. Naquele momento, tudo mudou", acrescenta. Brian May pede ainda às crianças presentes que entrem em contacto consigo para este poder pedir desculpa pessoalmente por estas terem presenciado a situação.

"Estou a falar com o Cooper Simmons, o jovem rapaz que está na foto. Ele e os seus pais têm sido muito solidários e altamente críticos com relação ao comportamento do Canal 7. Mas não consegui encontrar os outros fãs... se lerem esta mensagem, entrem em contacto comigo".

Os Queen estiveram na Austrália num concerto solidário para combater os fogos que têm assolado o país.