Bryan May ataca repórter de imagem

O guitarrista dos Queen diz que o repórter em questão é um dos mais "mal-educados" e "desrespeitosos" que já viu.
Brian May, guitarrista dos Queen irritou-se com um repórter de imagem do Chanel 7, canal de televisão australiano, na chegada ao aeroporto de Brisbane, na Austrália e acabou por atacá-lo.
O músico pediu aos fotógrafos e repórteres para se afastarem e não captarem imagens suas, visto este estar com crianças que, na opinião do músico, mereciam aproveitar o seu momento em privado, visto estarem “muito emocionadas”, explica o artista através de uma publicação no Instagram onde comenta a situação. Ao principio, o repórter de imagem em questão afastou-se, no entanto acabou por voltar a aproximar-se de Brian May e começou a tentar gravá-lo com o seu telemóvel.
Irritado com a insistência do repórter, o guitarrista aproximou-se dele e atacou-o, batendo no seu telemóvel. Horas mais tarde, o músico fez uma publicação na sua conta de Instagram onde explicou o porquê de se ter chateado. “Certamente isto arruinou o meu dia (...) Obviamente, não sou novato nisto ... interagi com literalmente milhares de repórteres, fotógrafos nos últimos 50 anos. Não sou exatamente conhecido por ser agressivo, mesmo diante da provocação, mas este repórter apanhou-me de surpresa - um dos repórteres de imagem mais mal-educados e desrespeitosos que já vi”, começa por escrever.
“Da maneira mais agradável possível, virei-me para o repórter e perguntei se ele iria parar de filmar. (...) Ele recusou. Ele continuou a filmar e virou agressivamente a câmara para o meu rosto. Isso, para mim, parecia uma invasão deliberada do meu espaço, e totalmente hostil. Naquele momento, tudo mudou", acrescenta. Brian May pede ainda às crianças presentes que entrem em contacto consigo para este poder pedir desculpa pessoalmente por estas terem presenciado a situação.
"Estou a falar com o Cooper Simmons, o jovem rapaz que está na foto. Ele e os seus pais têm sido muito solidários e altamente críticos com relação ao comportamento do Canal 7. Mas não consegui encontrar os outros fãs... se lerem esta mensagem, entrem em contacto comigo".
Os Queen estiveram na Austrália num concerto solidário para combater os fogos que têm assolado o país.
(Continuing from previous post) I asked the cameraman at least two more times to put the camera down, and so did the kids. One of them said “I’ve waited half my life to meet Brian and I don’t want it to be spoilt by you”. The guy carried on filming, and then I told him firmly to put the camera away, or else this would turn into an ugly incident. Finally, he pointed the camera upwards, and it was fairly obvious it was still turned on, recording sound. Now it takes quite a lot to get me rattled, but I was beginning to boil. Everyone has a tipping point, I think ? I carried on talking to the kids, trying to ignore the invasive presence, but he then pulled out his iPhone and began to film us with that. That was the final straw for me. I headed towards him with the intention of temporarily separating him from his phone, and actually put a hand on it, before my security guy gently dissuaded me. And then I realised I had walked straight into a trap. The guy now had what he wanted. He could cook this up into a story in which I was portrayed as an attacker on an innocent victim of a newsman. He possessed the only footage of the incident, so he or his bosses could edit it any way they wanted, to make me look like I lost my rag for no reason. And that, predictably, is exactly what Channel 7 did. They could have run a story about how we’d come over preparing to do our bit for Fire Fight Australia next week, or about the upcoming massively sold-out show in Brisbane, or even about how we’d had a nice welcome from some fans at the airport. But no … they ran the ‘story’ with a smug introduction about Brian May “attacking” a cameraman, followed by a cunningly edited version of the footage he’d shot, in which I come across as an aggressor. I regret getting angry, but angry I was, under what I regard as severe provocation, and to me the behaviour of the camera guy and the Channel 7 News Team is shabby and shameful. I’d like an apology from them all, but of course the chances of that are small. I don’t know whether it was all a set-up from the beginning – maybe so – or whether he just deliberately acted like an arse to create a story, but either way ...