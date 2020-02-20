Gwyneth Paltrow organizou festa e proibiu convidadas de usarem maquilhagem

About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 20, 2020 at 9:34am PST