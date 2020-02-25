Duffy diz ter sido drogada, violada e sequestrada

"Não há uma forma fácil de contar isto", afirma a cantora.
Duffy revelou, esta terça-feira à noite, que foi violada, drogada e mantida em cativeiro, através de uma publicação no Instagram. Há mais de 10 anos que a intérprete do hit Mercy está afastada dos palcos e decidiu agora explicar o que a levou a afastar-se do mundo da fama.
"Muitos de vocês se perguntaram o que é que me aconteceu, para onde é que eu desapareci e porquê. (...) A verdade é que, e por favor acreditem em mim porque agora estou bem, fui violada, drogada e mantida em cativeiro durante vários dias", escreve Duffy nas redes sociais, onde partilhou uma imagem sua a preto e branco. "Claro que sobrevivi. A recuperação demorou tempo. Não há uma forma fácil de contar isto", acrescentou a artista.
Apesar de muitos artistas usarem maus momentos como forma de inspiração e a música como uma escapatória, Duffy afirma não ter sido esse o seu caso. "Estão a questionar-se por que razão não escolhi usar a minha voz para expressar a minha dor? Não quis mostrar ao mundo a tristeza nos meus olhos. Perguntei-me como poderia cantar do coração se está partido? E ele reconstruiu-se lentamente”, desabafa.
A artista pediu respeito e privacidade aos seus seguidores e afirma que irá divulgar uma entrevista onde irá esclarecer mais pormenores sobre o que aconteceu.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.