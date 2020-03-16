"Tomem conta uns dos outros e mantenham a distância". 'Tormund' da Guerra dos Tronos está infetado

"Por favor, tomem conta uns dos outros, mantenham a distância a permaneçam saudáveis!",apelou o ator.
O ator da série Guerra dos Tronos Kristofer Hivju está infetado com o novo coronavírus, revelou o próprio através das redes sociais.
"Estamos bem de saúde - apenas tenho sintomas leves de constipação. Há pessoas de maior risco para quem este vírus pode ser um diagnóstico devastador, por isso peço a todos que sejam extremamente cuidadosos", escreveu na publicação, o ator que deu vida à personagem de Tormund Giantsbane.
"Juntos podemos lutar contra o vírus e evitar uma crise nos hospitais. Por favor, tomem conta uns dos outros, mantenham a distância a permaneçam saudáveis!",apelou.
O ator e a sua família estão em isolamento social, na Noruega, onde residem.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency