Gordon Ramsay despede cerca de 500 funcionários em plena pandemia mundial

Such a shame to see how the company that you worked for and gave everything you had for 2 years throw you away like you are nothing but a little piece of shit, specially in difficult times like this even though thay have absolutely nothing to lose by keeping you. And I'm not taking about one person here, over 500 people lost their jobs yesterday so all I can say is thank you @gordongram @gordonramsayrestaurants I hope you sleep well at night knowing that so many people doesn't have a job in this difficult time because of you 👏👏👏Shame on #GordonRamsay #fired all employers in #london #londoncity #uk #UnitedKingdom They can't apply for support!!! @london.foodguide @london @london4all @londonsbest @londonist_com @timeoutlondon #instafood #londonfood #londonfoodie #londonfoodies #londonfoodguide #coviduk19 #covidー19 #timeoutlondon @gordongram @gordonramsayrestaurants @gordonramsaystreetpizza @thenarrowgordonramsay @gordonramsayplanefood @restaurantgordonramsay @gordonramsaybarandgrill @gordongramfan @gordonramsayfan @gordon_ramsay_fans @gordon.ramsay.fan.account please! Share!

A post shared by Anca Cosmina Toropu (@ancatoropu) on Mar 21, 2020 at 4:10pm PDT