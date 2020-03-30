Drake partilha uma fotografia com o filho pela primeira vez. Mãe da criança e 50 cent reagem à falta de parecenças

Adonis é filho de Drake e da ex-atriz pornográfica, hoje diretora de arte, Sophie Brussaux.
Drake partilhou pela primeira vez uma fotografia do filho, Adonis, nas redes sociais, com uma mensagem de esperança numa altura em que o mundo luta contra a covid-19 e afirmando que sente muito a falta da criança, que está com a mãe. No entanto, as poucas parecenças entre o cantor e o filho foram o que saltou mais à vista dos seguidores do artista.
Adonis é filho de Drake e da ex-atriz pornográfica, hoje diretora de arte, Sophie Brussaux. A própria decidiu reagir aos comentários e concordar com os seguidores do pai do seu filho de dois anos. Brussaux partilhou um álbum com várias fotos dela com o filho e decidiu pintar o seu cabelo e o de Drake de loiro numa das fotografias, para ficarem mais parecidos com a criança. Na legenda escreveu: “Vocês sempre acharam que o Drake tinha cabelo preto… Mas os cabelos dos pais do Adonis sempre foram loiros”.
O rapper 50 Cent também reagiu ao facto de Adonis ser loiro e partilhou uma montagem de fotos com a mãe de Drake, que é loira, e o filho do rapper. “O Drake teve um neto a sério para a mãe dele, os genes dela são fortes. Aposto que ela está feliz com o facto de ele se parecer com ela”.
Recorde-se que Drake revelou que tinha um filho em 2018, através da música ‘March 14’. Em dezembro do ano passado o artista admitiu ter exigido a realização de dois testes de ADN a Brussaux para confirmar que era mesmo o pai do menino.
🇫🇷 « Vivons heureux, vivons cachés » ...mais un peu d’amour dans ce monde de brutes, ça fait du bien. Je remercie Dieu tous les jours pour ma merveilleuse famille et mes amis, qui sont aussi ma famille même sans partager le même sang, et je vous souhaite à tous autant de bonheur et d’amour, de garder vos proches dans votre cœur en cette période difficile, qui aura une fin, on en ressortira tous plus forts. 🇬🇧 Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world 🙏. PS : all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis’s parents are really blonde 😱😂
What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the biggest opening of all. Trust that you have all of the power within to make this happen, and in order to do that connect to the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to move into overthinking or fear, shift your attention right away to something bright. It doesn’t matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the choice to break free of the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful manifestors , so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be conscious, especially right now of fears coming in from others, and recognize that not everything should be held by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Let go of any judgment you may have around that. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded of that ask for support and it will show up. Everything comes down to intention, and even though there are conflicting energies circling around us you must KNOW...It will rebuild. But in order for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your greatest gift. It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on. 🤍