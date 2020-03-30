Drake partilha uma fotografia com o filho pela primeira vez. Mãe da criança e 50 cent reagem à falta de parecenças

Drake partilhou pela primeira vez uma fotografia do filho, Adonis, nas redes sociais, com uma mensagem de esperança numa altura em que o mundo luta contra a covid-19 e afirmando que sente muito a falta da criança, que está com a mãe. No entanto, as poucas parecenças entre o cantor e o filho foram o que saltou mais à vista dos seguidores do artista.



Adonis é filho de Drake e da ex-atriz pornográfica, hoje diretora de arte, Sophie Brussaux. A própria decidiu reagir aos comentários e concordar com os seguidores do pai do seu filho de dois anos. Brussaux partilhou um álbum com várias fotos dela com o filho e decidiu pintar o seu cabelo e o de Drake de loiro numa das fotografias, para ficarem mais parecidos com a criança. Na legenda escreveu: “Vocês sempre acharam que o Drake tinha cabelo preto… Mas os cabelos dos pais do Adonis sempre foram loiros”.

O rapper 50 Cent também reagiu ao facto de Adonis ser loiro e partilhou uma montagem de fotos com a mãe de Drake, que é loira, e o filho do rapper. “O Drake teve um neto a sério para a mãe dele, os genes dela são fortes. Aposto que ela está feliz com o facto de ele se parecer com ela”.

Recorde-se que Drake revelou que tinha um filho em 2018, através da música ‘March 14’. Em dezembro do ano passado o artista admitiu ter exigido a realização de dois testes de ADN a Brussaux para confirmar que era mesmo o pai do menino.