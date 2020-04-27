Morreu guitarrista Scott Taylor

R.I.P. Scott Taylor. I’ve just heard the devastatingly sad news of the passing of (David) Scott Taylor. He’d been gravely ill for the last couple of years and he was hospitalised earlier this year but discharged so I was hoping to see him again, but it wasn’t to be. I’m unsure of the exact details (so please don’t ask) but I send my deep sincere condolences & love to his wife Miranda and both of his daughters. Scott was a powerhouse of creativity, inspiration and musical innovation and most probably the best guitarist I’ve ever heard. We wrote some great songs together and I know I speak for all the old band members when I say he was loved and very respected by us all for his unique talents and amazing abilities. He made us laugh and cry for many reasons and I’ll miss him more than I ever had the chance to tell him. Rest in peace my dear ol’ friend. I love ya mate. Thanks for the music. You rocked X

