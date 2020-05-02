Nome do filho de Boris Johnson é homenagem aos médicos que lhe salvaram a vida. Eis a primeira fotografia do bebé

Nome do bebé foi revelado pela mãe, Carrie Symonds.
Foi revelado, este sábado, o nome do filho de Boris Johnson e Carrie Symonds, que nasceu no passado dia 29 de abril. Depois da luta contra a covid-19, o primeiro-ministro britânico decidiu homenagear os médicos que o salvaram através do nome do filho.
Segundo a Sky News, que cita Carrie Symonds, o bebé chama-se Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. Wildfred e Lawrie são um tributo aos avós de Boris Johnson e de Carrie Symonds e Nicholas foi escolhido em homenagem aos dois médicos que acompanharam o governante na Unidade de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), onde esteve internado, no Hospital St. Thomas, em Londres: Dr. Nick Price e Dr. Nick Hart.
