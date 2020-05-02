Nome do filho de Boris Johnson é homenagem aos médicos que lhe salvaram a vida. Eis a primeira fotografia do bebé

Here’s the first picture of Boris Johnson and Carrie Symond’s newborn baby 🍼 son. Ms Symonds announced on Instagram that they have named their son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. She said the baby was named after the prime minister's grandfather, Wilfred, and her grandfather, Lawrie. She added that Nicholas was chosen in honour of the two doctors who saved Mr Johnson's life while he was ill with coronavirus last month, Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart. Ms Symonds added: "Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full". 📸 Credit: Carrie Symonds/ Instagram #borisjohnson #babyboy #newborn #carriesymonds

