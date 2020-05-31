Katherine Heigl diz não saber como contar à filha a história de George Floyd

"Não consigo dormir. E quando acordo, tenho um único pensamento na cabeça. Como direi à Adelaide? Como vou explicar o inexplicável? Como é que posso protegê-la?", escreveu a atriz na sua conta oficial de Instagram.
A atriz Katherine Heigl, mãe de uma menina afro-americana, de oito anos, utilizou a sua página de Instagram para protestar contra a morte de George Floyd e desabafar com os seus seguidores sobre a forma como a morte do afro-americano afetou a sua vida em casa. Heigl afirma que não tem conseguido dormir nos últimos dias e que não faz ideia de como abordar o assunto com a menina.
"Não consigo dormir. E quando acordo, tenho um único pensamento na cabeça. Como direi à Adalaide? Como vou explicar o inexplicável? Como é que posso protegê-la? [...] Não consigo dormir. Deito-me na cama, às escuras, e choro por todas as mães de lindas e divinas crianças negras que têm que extinguir um pedaço do espírito do seu amado bebé para tentar mantê-las vivas num país que dorme profundamente", escreveu a atriz, numa longa publicação em que critica o racismo e pede justiça para o agente que matou Floyd.
Katherine adotou duas meninas, Naleigh, 7, e Adelaide, 4, em 2009 e 2012, respectivamente. Naleigh é de origem sul-coreana, e foi adotada aos nove meses de vida. Já Adelaide é afro-americana, e tornou-se parte de família ainda quando era recém-nascida. A própria Katherine tem uma irmã mais velha que é adotada, também de origem sul-coreana.
Page 1. I’ve debated posting this. I don’t typically use my platform or social media to say much when it comes to the state of our country. I keep most of those thoughts to myself. I act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with far more experience, education and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can’t sleep. And when I do I wake with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the unexplainable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do so? I can’t sleep. I lay in my bed in the dark and weep for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of their beloved baby’s spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly. Eyes squeezed shut. Images and cries and pleas and pain banished from their minds. White bubbles strong and intact. But I lay awake. Finally. Painfully. My white bubble though always with me now begins to bleed. Because I have a black daughter. Because I have a Korean daughter. Because I have a Korean sister and nephews and niece. It has taken me far too long to truly internalize the reality of the abhorrent, evil despicable truth of racism. My whiteness kept it from me. My upbringing of inclusivity, love and compassion seemed normal. I thought the majority felt like I did. I couldn’t imagine a brain that saw the color of someone’s skin as anything but that. Just a color. I was naive. I was childish. I was blind to those who treated my own sister differently because of the shape of her beautiful almond eyes. Or her thick gorgeous hair. Or her golden skin. I was a child. For too long. And now I weep. Because what should have changed by now, by then, forever ago still is. Hopelessness is seeping in. Fear that there is nothing I can do, like a slow moving poison, is spreading through me. Then I look at my daughters. My sister. My nephews and niece. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. The hundreds, thousands millions more we haven’t even heard about. I look and the fear turns to something else. The sorrow warms and then bursts into flames of rage.