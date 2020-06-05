Zivkovic e Weigl reagem a ataque e publicam fotografia dos ferimentos

We would like to inform you that we are both well. Unfortunately, we cannot justify this behavior... Non the less we assure you that we will keep fighting for SL Benfica and will continue to give everything! Many thanks for all recovery wishes and the great support! Želimo da vas obavestimo da smo obojica dobro. Na žalost ne možemo da opravdamo ovakvo ponašanje... Bez obzira na sve uveravamo vas da ćemo nastaviti da se borimo za SL Benfiku i da ćemo da nastavimo da dajemo sve od sebe! Puno hvala na željama za opravak i vašu veliku podršku!

