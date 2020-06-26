Várias pessoas esfaqueadas em ataque em Glasgow

Várias pessoas foram esfaqueadas na cidade escocesa de Glasgow, a imprensa está a avançar que pelo menos três pessoas morreram.

As ruas junto à zona do ataque foram encerradas e as autoridades apelam à população para evitar a área.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

"Atualmente, os serviços de emergência estão a lidar com um incidente na West George Street", lê-se num tweet da polícia de Glasgow.

"A rua está fechada e o público tem de evitar a área. A situação está controlada neste momento e não há perigo para o público em geral", reforçaram as autoridades.

Around 20 police vehicles, armed officers, sniffer dogs and riot shields are on the scene at West George Street in Glasgow. Lots of shouting and huge number of paramedics in hazmat suits @LBC pic.twitter.com/tY30DlToL3 — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020