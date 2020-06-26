Internacional

Várias pessoas esfaqueadas em ataque em Glasgow

Autoridades confirmaram “incidente” mas não revelam pormenores. Imprensa refere vários feridos e três mortos.

Várias pessoas foram esfaqueadas na cidade escocesa de Glasgow, a imprensa está a avançar que pelo menos três pessoas morreram.

As ruas junto à zona do ataque foram encerradas e as autoridades apelam à população para evitar a área.

"Atualmente, os serviços de emergência estão a lidar com um incidente na West George Street", lê-se num tweet da polícia de Glasgow.

"A rua está fechada e o público tem de evitar a área. A situação está controlada neste momento e não há perigo para o público em geral", reforçaram as autoridades.

 


