Em plena pandemia, Sarah Jessica Parker abre loja de sapatos em Nova Iorque

Tomorrow, July 7th, 2020. The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11am. 31 West 54th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollection boutique with each and every one of you, we'll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe. Visit the link in my bio to learn more about the new in-store shopping and curbside pick-up procedures and protocols. We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course. X, SJ

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 6, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT