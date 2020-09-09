Viúva do ator Nick Cordero desabafa sobre as dificuldades de ser mãe solteira: "É difícil"

Ator morreu este ano, vítima da covid-19. Elvis, o filho de ambos, tem apenas um ano.
Amanda Kloots, viúva do ator Nick Cordero, que morreu no passado mês de julho devido à covid-19, fez um longo desabafo sobre o desafio que tem sido ser mãe sem a ajuda do marido.
"Acho que nada te pode preparar para ser mãe solteira. Além de ser uma mãe a tempo inteiro, ainda a amamentar o Elvis, tenho que gerir dois negócios. É difícil e há muitos dias em que não sei como fazer. E-mails transbordam, o meu telefone está cheio de mensagens de texto e eu tenho um rapazinho a puxar-me para que pegue nele. Como se deve fazer tudo e ao mesmo tempo sentir que se está a ser uma ótima mãe?", começou por escrever a também atriz, numa publicação partilhada no Instagram, esta quarta-feira.
"Uma grande lição que aprendi na vida é que não há problema em pedir ajuda. Eu não estaria de pé agora se não tivesse ajuda! Na verdade, acredito que mostra um sinal de força, não de fraqueza. Uma das coisas que tenho feito para obter ajuda é usar uma aplicação que te põe em contacto com outras mulheres na tua área para que nunca estejas sozinha. O Nick quis mudar-se para Laurel Canyon por causa da incrível comunidade aqui. É um grupo especial de pessoas que realmente se preocupam com a união e a família. Por mais difícil que seja este novo normal, sou muito grata pela comunidade de mulheres que tenho ao meu redor. Quando as mulheres apoiam as mulheres, coisas incríveis acontecem!", acrescentou.
Amanda, que é mãe de Elvis, de um ano, termina a publicação destacando a importância das amigas neste processo.
"Sempre disse que acho as mulheres incríveis, especialmente quando trabalhamos juntas para nos ajudarmos umas às outras. Quando tens uma ou duas amigas de verdade, que te protegem, com quem podes conversar, reclamar, pedir ajuda ... é uma mudança de vida", rematou.
