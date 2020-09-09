Viúva do ator Nick Cordero desabafa sobre as dificuldades de ser mãe solteira: "É difícil"

I don't think anything can prepare you for becoming a single parent. On top of being a full time mom who is still breastfeeding Elvis, I'm having to run two businesses. It is hard and there are many days where I don't know how to get it all done. Emails flood in, my phone is full of text messages and I have a little guy pulling on me to pick him up. How are you supposed to get everything done and feel like you are being a great mother too? ⠀ One big lesson I’ve learned in life is that it is OK to ask for help. I would not be standing right now if I didn’t have help! In fact, I believe it shows a sign of strength not weakness. One of the things I've been doing for help is using an app called @peanut which connects you with other women in your area so that you're never alone. Nick wanted to move to Laurel Canyon because of the incredible community here. It's a special pocket of people who really care about togetherness and family. As hard as this new normal is, I'm very grateful for the community of women I have around me. When women support women amazing things happen! ⠀ Being able to ask questions and get advice from other women on @peanut has really helped me navigate my new role as a single mother. Whether you're looking for a friend to go on a walk with, or just someone to listen and offer support without judgment, the app is a great support network. ⠀ I've always said I think women are incredible, especially when we work together to help each other. When you have a true girlfriend or two that has your back, that you can talk to, complain to, seek help from... it's life changing. If you're a mom, mom-to-be or trying to conceive, and looking for a little extra help and community, I suggest checking out the app. #peanutapp ⠀

