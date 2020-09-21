Sem público mas com motivos para festejar. Eis os vencedores dos Emmy 2020

Decorreu, durante a madrugada deste domingo, a cerimónia dos Emmys, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles. Ainda que sem público, devido à pandemia, aquela que foi a 72.ª cerimónia de entrega dos prémios da Academia de Televisão foi apresentada por Jimmy Kimmel.

A minissérie da HBO "Watchmen", que contava com 26 nomeações, foi a grande vencedora da noite, conquistando 11 Emmys, incluíndo o de Melhor Minissérie. "Schitt's Creek" foi a segunda produção mais premiada, com nove galardões.

Produções mais premiadas:

- Watchmen - 11 Emmys

- Schitt’s Creek - 9 Emmys

- Succession - 7 Emmys

- The Mandalorian - 7 Emmys

- RuPaul’s Drag Race - 6 Emmys

- Saturday Night Live- 6 Emmys

- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - 4 Emmys

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 4 Emmys

Vencedores:

- Melhor Série Dramática:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

- Melhor Série de Comédia:

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

- Melhor Minissérie:

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

- Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

- Melhor Atriz numa de Comédia:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

- Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:

Jason Batemna, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

- Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

- Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

- Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

- Melhor talk show de variedades:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

- Melhor programa de competição:

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice