Hailey Baldwin evitava beijar Justin Bieber em público

@vogueitalia October Issue celebrating the iconic Helmut Newton. In @ysl by @AnthonyVaccarello 🖤Photographed by: @EliRussellLinnetz 🤍Styled by: @melzy917 🤍 Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti 🤍 Creative director: @FerdinandoVerderi 🤍Casting: @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis 🤍

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:33am PDT