John Legend emocionou a Internet ao dedicar música à mulher após morte do filho | Vídeo

Filho do cantor e da modelo Chrissy Teigen acabou por não resistir após parto prematuro, que se deu na sequência de várias complicações na gravidez.
John Legend emocionou os fãs, esta quarta-feira à noite, ao fazer a sua primeira aparição pública depois de perder o filho recém-nascido.
O cantor atuou no Billboard Music Awards 2020 e dedicou a música ‘Never Break’ à mulher. “Isto é para a Chrissy", disse John Legend antes de começar a cantar a o tema, que fala sobre superação e união.
“Enquanto a água sobe e as montanhas tremem, o nosso amor permanecerá", refere a música.
Nas redes sociais foram milhares as partilhas dos fãs, que se mostraram visivelmente emocionados com o momento.
Recorde-se que Chrissy Teigen sensibilizou a Internet ao revelar, através das redes sociais, num relato tocante e com imagens emocionantes, que após complicações na gravidez e na sequência de um parto prematuro, o bebé, que foi chamado de Jack, acabou por não resistir.
A modelo e o cantor são pais de Luna, de quatro anos, e Miles, de dois.
Estamos em prantos! John Legend fez uma emocionante performance de “Never Break”e dedica a apresentação a sua esposa, Chrissy Teigen. Recentemente ambos perderam seu filho recém-nascido. #BBMAs— UPdatePOP (@SiteUPdatePOP) October 15, 2020
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.