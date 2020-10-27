Keanu Reeves muda completamente de visual | FOTO

O ator foi fotografado pelos paparazzi este domingo em Berlim, onde está em gravações para o filme Matrix 4.
Keanu Reeves deixou o longo cabelo preto e a barba por uma cara limpa e cabelo rapado. Aos 56 anos, o ator foi fotografado pelos paparazzi este domingo em Berlim, onde está em gravações para o filme Matrix 4.
Nas fotografias, o ator surge com um visual completamente diferente daquele a que os fãs estavam habituados nos últimos tempos. Os momentos captados foram partilhados nas redes sociais, em que Reeves aparece a beijar a namorada, Alexandra Grant, de 57 anos, com quem namora desde o ano passado.