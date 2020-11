Consegue imaginar Beyoncé com fato de apicultura? Cantora tem 80 mil abelhas em casa

A surprising fact about @Beyonce? “I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones… I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year.” In the December 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, #Beyonce talks to @Edward_Enninful about what makes her proud, how she celebrates Christmas with her family and one very surprising – but then again, entirely fitting – hobby that keeps her busy. See the full 20-page fashion story in the new issue, on newsstands and available for digital download Friday 6 November. And click the link in bio to read the full interview now. #Beyonce wears @Adidas x @WeAreIvyPark jacket and shorts, @YSL by @AnthonyVaccarello shoes, @Wolford tights and @LorraineSchwartz necklaces. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers, @MarnixMarni, her tailor #TimWhite and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; Satellite414 founder @CarlitoF8; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.

