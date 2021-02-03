Revelados os nomeados para os Globos de Ouro

O filme "Mank" e a série "The Crown", ambos produzidos pela Netflix, lideram a lista de nomeações.
A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood revelou esta quarta-feira a lista de nomeados para a 78.ª edição dos Globos de Ouro. A liderar a lista estão o filme "Mank" e a série "The Crown", ambos produzidos pela plataforma de streaming Netflix – que soma um total de 22 nomeações nas categorias de cinema e 20 nas de televisão.
"Mank", de David Fincher, é o filme mais nomeado e inclui as nomeações "mais importantes": Melhor Drama, Realização, Argumento e Ator em Drama.
Segue-se "Os 7 de Chicago", de Aaron Sorkin, também produzido pela Netflix, com cinco nomeações em Melhor Drama, Realização, Argumento e Melhor Ator.
No que diz respeito às séries, The Crown concorre a seis Globos de Ouro, entre os quais Melhor Série de Drama. Em Melhor Atriz e Melhor Ator estão nomeadas as atrizes Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter e o ator Josh O'Connor.
Veja aqui a lista de todos os nomeados:
Melhor Filme (Drama)
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Melhor Ator (Drama)
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Melhor Filme (Comédia ou Musical)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)
Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)
Palm Springs (Neon)
Music
The Prom (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro
Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
La Llorona (Shudder)
The Life Ahead (Netflix)
Minari (A24)
Two of Us
Melhor Atriz Secundária
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Melhor Ator Secundário
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
Melhor Realizador
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Melhor Argumento
Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
Mank (Netflix)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
Melhor Banda Sonora Original
The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat
Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson
News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard
Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Melhor Música Original
Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas
Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste
Io Si (Seen) de The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Speak Now de One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth
Tigress & Tweed de The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu)
Melhor Filme de Animação
The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)
Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)
Over the Moon (Netflix)
Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)
Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)
TV
Melhor Série (Drama)
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Melhor Atriz (Drama)
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Melhor Ator (Drama)
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme
Normal People (Hulu/BBC)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Melhor Atriz (Minissérie ou Telefilme)
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Melhor Ator (Minissérie ou Telefilme)
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Melhor Atriz Secundária (Minissérie ou Telefilme)
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Melhor Ator Secundário (Minissérie ou Telefilme)
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing