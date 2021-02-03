Revelados os nomeados para os Globos de Ouro

A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira em Hollywood revelou esta quarta-feira a lista de nomeados para a 78.ª edição dos Globos de Ouro. A liderar a lista estão o filme "Mank" e a série "The Crown", ambos produzidos pela plataforma de streaming Netflix – que soma um total de 22 nomeações nas categorias de cinema e 20 nas de televisão.

"Mank", de David Fincher, é o filme mais nomeado e inclui as nomeações "mais importantes": Melhor Drama, Realização, Argumento e Ator em Drama.

Segue-se "Os 7 de Chicago", de Aaron Sorkin, também produzido pela Netflix, com cinco nomeações em Melhor Drama, Realização, Argumento e Melhor Ator.

No que diz respeito às séries, The Crown concorre a seis Globos de Ouro, entre os quais Melhor Série de Drama. Em Melhor Atriz e Melhor Ator estão nomeadas as atrizes Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Helena Bonham Carter e o ator Josh O'Connor.

Veja aqui a lista de todos os nomeados:

Melhor Filme (Drama)

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Melhor Atriz (Drama)

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Melhor Ator (Drama)

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Melhor Filme (Comédia ou Musical)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures)

Palm Springs (Neon)

Music

The Prom (Netflix)

Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro

Another Round (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

La Llorona (Shudder)

The Life Ahead (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Two of Us

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Melhor Ator Secundário

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Melhor Realizador

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Melhor Argumento

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Mank (Netflix)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Melhor Banda Sonora Original

The Midnight Sky (Netflix) – Alexandre Desplat

Tenet (Warner Bros.) – Ludwig Göransson

News of the World (Universal Pictures) – James Newton Howard

Mank (Netflix) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Soul (Pixar) – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Melhor Música Original

Fight for You de Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.) – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas

Hear My Voice de The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) – Daniel Pemberton, Celeste

Io Si (Seen) de The Life Ahead (Netflix) – Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

Speak Now de One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios) – Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Tigress & Tweed de The United States vs. Billie Holliday (Hulu)

Melhor Filme de Animação

The Croods: A New Age (Universal Pictures)

Onward (Walt Disney Pictures)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

Soul (Walt Disney Pictures)

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

TV

Melhor Série (Drama)

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Melhor Atriz (Drama)

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Melhor Ator (Drama)

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Melhor Série (Comédia ou Musical)

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Melhor Atriz (Comédia ou Musical)

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Melhor Ator (Comédia ou Musical)

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Melhor Minissérie ou Telefilme

Normal People (Hulu/BBC)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios/BBC)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Melhor Atriz (Minissérie ou Telefilme)

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Melhor Ator (Minissérie ou Telefilme)

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Melhor Atriz Secundária (Minissérie ou Telefilme)

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Melhor Ator Secundário (Minissérie ou Telefilme)

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing