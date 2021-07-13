The Crown e The Mandalorian lideram nomeações para os Emmy

The Crown e The Mandalorian foram as séries mais nomeadas, com 24 nomeações. Seguem-se WandaVision, com 23, The Handmaid’s Tale e Saturday Night Live, com 21, e Ted Lasso com 20.





Foram anunciadas, esta terça-feira, as nomeações para a 73.ª edição dos Emmy. A lista de candidatos foi apresentada pelos atores Ron Cephas Jones de ‘This Is Us’ e pela filha Jasmine Cephas Jones, conhecida pelo seu papel em ‘Blindspotting’.

A cerimónia de entrega dos prémios norte-americanos que distinguem as melhores séries televisivas exibidas entre 1 de junho de 2020 e 31 de maio de 2021 irá decorrer a 19 de setembro, no Microsoft Theatre, em Los Angeles.

The Crown e The Mandalorian foram as séries mais nomeadas, com 24 nomeações. Seguem-se WandaVision, com 23, The Handmaid’s Tale e Saturday Night Live, com 21, e Ted Lasso com 20.

Veja a lista dos principais nomeados:

Atriz Principal – Comédia

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Ator principal – Comédia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Melhor Série – Comédia

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ator Principal – Série Limitada, Filme ou Antologia

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Atriz Principal – em Série Limitada, Filme ou Antologia

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Série Limitada

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Atriz Principal – Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Ator Principal – Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Série de Drama

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)