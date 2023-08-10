Bob Dylan and The Band - Before The Flood





Bob Dylan & The Band

Before The Flood

1974

Bob Dylan . guitarras acústicas e eléctricas, piano

The Band

Robbie Robertson - guitarras

Levon Helm - bateria e vocais

Rick Danko - baixo e vocais

Richard Manuel - piano e vocais

Garth Hudson - teclas

por Telmo Marques

Os anos '70 começaram de uma forma algo errática para Bob Dylan. Não tendo feito qualquer digressão desde finais de '66, teve no entanto algumas esporádicas aparições, nomeadamente no the Johnny Cash show, bem como no Concert for Bangladesh, organizado pelo ex-beatle George Harrison.



Quanto a álbuns de estúdio, os seus dois antecessores ficaram muito aquém do esperado, sendo a excepção talvez a banda sonora de Pat Garrety & Billy The Kid, que além de música acústica improvisacional, contém a pérola "Knocking On Heavens Door". Para quem julgava ser este um original dos Guns n' Roses, pode de imediato tirar o cavalinho da chuva...!!!



Eis-nos então chegados a finais de '73, com Dylan, a receber uma proposta choruda para uma digressão norte americana, por parte de Bill Graham, um dos maiores entrepreneurs do rock de sempre, pelo menos nos EUA.



Faltando-lhe uma banda, Dylan recorre aos The Band, que o haviam já acompanhado na sua última digressão, em meados dos anos '60.



Para quem espera por belas melodias e arranjos previsíveis "à la Eagles", poderá de todo, obliterar este álbum, pois pouco disso encontrará por aqui.



Como Dylan confessou após esta tournée, o principal foco da mesma, seria única e exclusivamente, força bruta.

Após um mês de ensaios, algo raro para um artista como Dylan, mas atendendo a tudo o que estava em jogo, e após quase oito anos sem tocar ao vivo, esta digressão seria o retorno aos palcos do filho pródigo, da voz da geração de '60, do mago dos jogos de palavras e respectivas parábolas, o transcendente Bob Dylan.



Sou suspeito ao falar de Sir Bobness, pois como já devem ter reparado, é para mim, o alfa e o ómega da música popular dos séculos XX e XXI.



Abrindo desde logo com um arranjo completamente electrificado de "Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I'll Go Mine), totalmente diferente da versão original, Dylan irrompe seguidamente com "Lay, Lady, Lay", outra versão totalmente distinta do original, deixando de lado a versão mais country, e dando-lhe nova vida, com uma versão mais rock, desenhado apropriadamente para as grandes arenas, por onde esta digressão passou.



Após seis magníficos temas, Dylan deixa o palco para dar lugar aos The Band, que, e como quase sempre, são infalíveis a tocarem temas tão representativos dos próprios como "Up On Cripple Creek" até "Stage Fright", com Rick Danko a cantar quase de uma forma angelical.



O segundo cd abre com os esperados temas acústicos de Dylan, com que ele deliciou os fãs, neste caso cabendo a honra a "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right", Just Like a Woman" e "It's All Right, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding), música essa de grande relevância na altura, graças ao impeachment de Richard Nixon, derivado ao escândalo Watergate.

Pensei em deixar aqui apenas um excerto, mas esta letra é de tal maneira relevante, que me vi na obrigação de a deixar por completo... .

"Darkness at the break of noon

Shadows even the silver spoon

The handmade blade, the child's balloon

Eclipses both the sun and moon

To understand you know too soon

There is no sense in trying

Pointed threats, they bluff with scorn

Suicide remarks are torn

From the fool's gold mouthpiece

The hollow horn plays wasted words

Proves to warn

That he not busy being born

Is busy dying

Temptation's page flies out the door

You follow, find yourself at war

Watch waterfalls of pity roar

You feel to moan but unlike before

You discover that you'd just be

One more person crying

So don't fear

If you hear

A foreign sound

To your ear

It's alright, Ma

I'm only sighing

As some warn victory, some downfall

Private reasons great or small

Can be seen in the eyes of those that call

To make all that should be killed to crawl

While others say, "Don't hate nothing at all

Except hatred"

Disillusioned words like bullets bark

As human gods aim for their mark

Make everything from toy guns that spark

To flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark

It's easy to see without looking too far

That not much is really sacred

While preachers preach of evil fates

Teachers teach that knowledge waits

Can lead to hundred-dollar plates

Goodness hides behind its gates

But even the president of the United States

Sometimes must have to stand naked

And though the rules of the road

Have been lodged

It's only people's games

That you got to dodge

And it's alright, Ma

I can make it

Advertising signs that con you

Into thinking you are the one

That can do what's never been done

That can win what's never been won

Meantime life outside goes on

All around you

You lose yourself, you reappear

You suddenly find you got nothing to fear

Alone you stand with nobody near

When a trembling distant voice, unclear

Startles your sleeping ears to hear

That somebody thinks they really found you

A question in your nerves is lit

Yet you know there is no answer to fit, to satisfy

Insure you not to quit

To keep it in your mind and not forget

That it's not he or she or them or it

That you belong to

Although the masters

Make the rules

For the wise men

And the fools

I got nothing, Ma

To live up to

Old lady judges watch people in pairs

Limited in sex, they dare

To push fake morals, insult and stare

While money doesn't talk, it swears

Obscenity, who really cares?

Propaganda, all is phony

While them that defend what they cannot see

With a killer's pride, security

It blows the minds most bitterly

For them that think death's honesty

Won't fall upon them naturally

Life sometimes must get lonely

My eyes collide head-on with stuffed graveyards

False gods, I scoff

At pettiness which plays so rough

Walk upside-down inside handcuffs

Kick my legs to crash it off

Say okay, I have had enough

What else can you show me?

And if my thought-dreams

Could be seen

They'd probably put my head

In a guillotine

But it's alright, Ma (foolish)

It's life, and life only



Seguem-se mais três temas dos The Band, incluindo "The Weight", talvez a música mais conhecida da banda, graças à sua aparição no filme Easy Rider, realizado por Dennis Hopper, de 1969.



A partir daí, temos mais "vintage" Dylan, com quatro dos seus temas épicos, terminando o concerto com a balada dos anos '60, "Blowin' In The Wind", para a delícia dos mais de 20.000 fãs presentes no "The Inglewood Forum", em Los Angeles.



Este álbum marcou-me de uma forma indelével, pois foi o primeiro álbum ao vivo que ouvi de Dylan, e com o bónus, de trazer os The Band com ele.



Até para a próxima semana







p.s. Ouçam atentamente a "Like a Rolling Stone", que atinge aqui o seu apogeu em registo ao vivo. Nunca antes nem depois, foi tocada com tanto nervo como aqui, graças a uns sublimes vocais de Dylan, e uns vocais de apoio não menos brilhantes por parte dos The Band, e com uma batida poderosíssima por parte de Levon Helm...!!!

