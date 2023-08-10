Bob Dylan and The Band - Before The Flood

Para quem espera por belas melodias e arranjos previsíveis "à la Eagles", poderá de todo, obliterar este álbum, pois pouco disso encontrará por aqui.
Bob Dylan & The Band
Before The Flood
1974
Bob Dylan . guitarras acústicas e eléctricas, piano
The Band
Robbie Robertson - guitarras
Levon Helm - bateria e vocais
Rick Danko - baixo e vocais
Richard Manuel - piano e vocais
Garth Hudson - teclas
por Telmo Marques
Os anos '70 começaram de uma forma algo errática para Bob Dylan. Não tendo feito qualquer digressão desde finais de '66, teve no entanto algumas esporádicas aparições, nomeadamente no the Johnny Cash show, bem como no Concert for Bangladesh, organizado pelo ex-beatle George Harrison.
Quanto a álbuns de estúdio, os seus dois antecessores ficaram muito aquém do esperado, sendo a excepção talvez a banda sonora de Pat Garrety & Billy The Kid, que além de música acústica improvisacional, contém a pérola "Knocking On Heavens Door". Para quem julgava ser este um original dos Guns n' Roses, pode de imediato tirar o cavalinho da chuva...!!!
Eis-nos então chegados a finais de '73, com Dylan, a receber uma proposta choruda para uma digressão norte americana, por parte de Bill Graham, um dos maiores entrepreneurs do rock de sempre, pelo menos nos EUA.
Faltando-lhe uma banda, Dylan recorre aos The Band, que o haviam já acompanhado na sua última digressão, em meados dos anos '60.
Como Dylan confessou após esta tournée, o principal foco da mesma, seria única e exclusivamente, força bruta.
Após um mês de ensaios, algo raro para um artista como Dylan, mas atendendo a tudo o que estava em jogo, e após quase oito anos sem tocar ao vivo, esta digressão seria o retorno aos palcos do filho pródigo, da voz da geração de '60, do mago dos jogos de palavras e respectivas parábolas, o transcendente Bob Dylan.
Sou suspeito ao falar de Sir Bobness, pois como já devem ter reparado, é para mim, o alfa e o ómega da música popular dos séculos XX e XXI.
Abrindo desde logo com um arranjo completamente electrificado de "Most Likely You Go Your Way (And I'll Go Mine), totalmente diferente da versão original, Dylan irrompe seguidamente com "Lay, Lady, Lay", outra versão totalmente distinta do original, deixando de lado a versão mais country, e dando-lhe nova vida, com uma versão mais rock, desenhado apropriadamente para as grandes arenas, por onde esta digressão passou.
Após seis magníficos temas, Dylan deixa o palco para dar lugar aos The Band, que, e como quase sempre, são infalíveis a tocarem temas tão representativos dos próprios como "Up On Cripple Creek" até "Stage Fright", com Rick Danko a cantar quase de uma forma angelical.
O segundo cd abre com os esperados temas acústicos de Dylan, com que ele deliciou os fãs, neste caso cabendo a honra a "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right", Just Like a Woman" e "It's All Right, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding), música essa de grande relevância na altura, graças ao impeachment de Richard Nixon, derivado ao escândalo Watergate.
Pensei em deixar aqui apenas um excerto, mas esta letra é de tal maneira relevante, que me vi na obrigação de a deixar por completo... .
"Darkness at the break of noon
Shadows even the silver spoon
The handmade blade, the child's balloon
Eclipses both the sun and moon
To understand you know too soon
There is no sense in trying
Pointed threats, they bluff with scorn
Suicide remarks are torn
From the fool's gold mouthpiece
The hollow horn plays wasted words
Proves to warn
That he not busy being born
Is busy dying
Temptation's page flies out the door
You follow, find yourself at war
Watch waterfalls of pity roar
You feel to moan but unlike before
You discover that you'd just be
One more person crying
So don't fear
If you hear
A foreign sound
To your ear
It's alright, Ma
I'm only sighing
As some warn victory, some downfall
Private reasons great or small
Can be seen in the eyes of those that call
To make all that should be killed to crawl
While others say, "Don't hate nothing at all
Except hatred"
Disillusioned words like bullets bark
As human gods aim for their mark
Make everything from toy guns that spark
To flesh-colored Christs that glow in the dark
It's easy to see without looking too far
That not much is really sacred
While preachers preach of evil fates
Teachers teach that knowledge waits
Can lead to hundred-dollar plates
Goodness hides behind its gates
But even the president of the United States
Sometimes must have to stand naked
And though the rules of the road
Have been lodged
It's only people's games
That you got to dodge
And it's alright, Ma
I can make it
Advertising signs that con you
Into thinking you are the one
That can do what's never been done
That can win what's never been won
Meantime life outside goes on
All around you
You lose yourself, you reappear
You suddenly find you got nothing to fear
Alone you stand with nobody near
When a trembling distant voice, unclear
Startles your sleeping ears to hear
That somebody thinks they really found you
A question in your nerves is lit
Yet you know there is no answer to fit, to satisfy
Insure you not to quit
To keep it in your mind and not forget
That it's not he or she or them or it
That you belong to
Although the masters
Make the rules
For the wise men
And the fools
I got nothing, Ma
To live up to
Old lady judges watch people in pairs
Limited in sex, they dare
To push fake morals, insult and stare
While money doesn't talk, it swears
Obscenity, who really cares?
Propaganda, all is phony
While them that defend what they cannot see
With a killer's pride, security
It blows the minds most bitterly
For them that think death's honesty
Won't fall upon them naturally
Life sometimes must get lonely
My eyes collide head-on with stuffed graveyards
False gods, I scoff
At pettiness which plays so rough
Walk upside-down inside handcuffs
Kick my legs to crash it off
Say okay, I have had enough
What else can you show me?
And if my thought-dreams
Could be seen
They'd probably put my head
In a guillotine
But it's alright, Ma (foolish)
It's life, and life only
Seguem-se mais três temas dos The Band, incluindo "The Weight", talvez a música mais conhecida da banda, graças à sua aparição no filme Easy Rider, realizado por Dennis Hopper, de 1969.
A partir daí, temos mais "vintage" Dylan, com quatro dos seus temas épicos, terminando o concerto com a balada dos anos '60, "Blowin' In The Wind", para a delícia dos mais de 20.000 fãs presentes no "The Inglewood Forum", em Los Angeles.
Este álbum marcou-me de uma forma indelével, pois foi o primeiro álbum ao vivo que ouvi de Dylan, e com o bónus, de trazer os The Band com ele.
Até para a próxima semana
p.s. Ouçam atentamente a "Like a Rolling Stone", que atinge aqui o seu apogeu em registo ao vivo. Nunca antes nem depois, foi tocada com tanto nervo como aqui, graças a uns sublimes vocais de Dylan, e uns vocais de apoio não menos brilhantes por parte dos The Band, e com uma batida poderosíssima por parte de Levon Helm...!!!