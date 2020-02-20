Vida

Gwyneth Paltrow organizou festa e proibiu convidadas de usarem maquilhagem

A atriz partilhou várias fotos acompanhada por algumas das convidadas, como Demi Moore e Rachel Zoe. 

Instagram  

Gwyneth Paltrow organizou uma festa em Beverly Hills e convidou várias celebridades. Até aqui nada fora do normal. No entanto, a atriz decidiu que só poderia comparecer ao evento pessoas sem maquilhagem, algo pouco normal entre as estrelas de Hollywood, conhecidas por estarem sempre arranjadas e no seu melhor.

Através da sua conta oficial de Instagram, Paltrow partilhou algumas fotografias da festa, onde se pode ver Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe e outras estrelas, todas sem maquilhagem e sem edição de imagem." Sem maquilhagem, sem filtros. Uma maravilhosa versão de algumas das melhores mulheres do planeta Terra”, escreveu Gwyneth Paltrow na legenda da publicação. 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on


