Gwyneth Paltrow organizou festa e proibiu convidadas de usarem maquilhagem

A atriz partilhou várias fotos acompanhada por algumas das convidadas, como Demi Moore e Rachel Zoe.
Gwyneth Paltrow organizou uma festa em Beverly Hills e convidou várias celebridades. Até aqui nada fora do normal. No entanto, a atriz decidiu que só poderia comparecer ao evento pessoas sem maquilhagem, algo pouco normal entre as estrelas de Hollywood, conhecidas por estarem sempre arranjadas e no seu melhor.
Através da sua conta oficial de Instagram, Paltrow partilhou algumas fotografias da festa, onde se pode ver Demi Moore, Rachel Zoe e outras estrelas, todas sem maquilhagem e sem edição de imagem." Sem maquilhagem, sem filtros. Uma maravilhosa versão de algumas das melhores mulheres do planeta Terra”, escreveu Gwyneth Paltrow na legenda da publicação.
About last night... had the immense pleasure of interviewing @grantalexandra one of THE most brilliant, expansive, talented thinkers I have ever had the pleasure of speaking with. A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come. The one on my left ain’t so bad either. #nomakeup #goopglow