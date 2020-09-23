Mulher de Nick Cordero misturou cinzas do ator com argila para fazer um vaso

Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nicks ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living! ⠀ She had never incorporated ashes to her work before (and doesn’t intend to do more) but because we are friends she wanted to try, to create a piece that Elvis and I could help with and have forever. I had never made pottery so I was really looking forward to learning the process. ⠀ Once she mixed the ashes with the clay, threw and spun our piece, Elvis and I got our hands wet and put our hands into the clay to make our imprints on the piece. It will be a vase! This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful. ⠀ She now will let it dry and then puts it in the kiln to bake before we glaze it! The process is not over so there will be more to come. I just wanted to share this because I think it’s so beautiful what you can do with ashes to keep someone you love alive. ⠀ Again, this was a one off experiment for her but her pottery is gorgeous so if you are interested in that check her out! @rarebirdgoods ⠀ Thank you so much Emily! ❤️

