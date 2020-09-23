Mulher de Nick Cordero misturou cinzas do ator com argila para fazer um vaso

“Uma maneira de transformar algo triste em algo alegre”, disse Amanda Kloots.
Nick Cordero esteve internado durante três meses, mas acabou por morrer em julho devido a complicações relacionadas com a covid-19. Para homenagear o ator, a mulher, Amanda Kloots, já espalhou parte das cinzas do marido no oceano Pacífico e agora utilizou algumas para fazer um vaso.
Amanda Kloots partilhou no Instagram o momento em que ela e o filho de um ano puseram mãos à obra para “transformar algo triste em algo alegre”. “Elvis eu molhámos as mãos e colocámo-las na argila para fazer as nossas marcas na peça. Será um vaso!", escreveu na legenda.
A ideia partiu de uma amiga da instrutora de Fitness que trabalha na Broadway e que tem um negócio de cerâmica em Los Angeles. “Aprendi de quantas formas podemos reaproveitar as cinzas e fazer coisas novas com elas. Acho que é além de bonito, uma forma de mantê-lo vivo!", disse.
Amanda Kloots casou-se com Nick Cordero em 2017 e agora pretende continuar a utilizar as cinzas do marido para o homenagear. O próximo passo é usá-las algumas em joias.
Elvis and I had a special afternoon today. My girlfriend from years on Broadway has an incredible pottery business in LA and she invited us to make pottery using some of Nicks ashes. I have recently learned how many ways you can repurpose ashes and make new things with them. I think it is beyond beautiful, a way to keep him living! ⠀ She had never incorporated ashes to her work before (and doesn’t intend to do more) but because we are friends she wanted to try, to create a piece that Elvis and I could help with and have forever. I had never made pottery so I was really looking forward to learning the process. ⠀ Once she mixed the ashes with the clay, threw and spun our piece, Elvis and I got our hands wet and put our hands into the clay to make our imprints on the piece. It will be a vase! This was so incredible and really felt special. A way to turn something sad into something joyful. ⠀ She now will let it dry and then puts it in the kiln to bake before we glaze it! The process is not over so there will be more to come. I just wanted to share this because I think it’s so beautiful what you can do with ashes to keep someone you love alive. ⠀ Again, this was a one off experiment for her but her pottery is gorgeous so if you are interested in that check her out! @rarebirdgoods ⠀ Thank you so much Emily! ❤️