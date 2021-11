Poupas leva a vacina contra a Covid-19 e é acusado de propaganda

Com quase dois anos de pandemia, o Poupas foi finalmente vacinado e fez questão de marcar o momento contando a todos na sua página do Twitter.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!