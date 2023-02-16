



Rayland Baxter - Feathers & Fishhooks

2012

por Telmo Marques

Se houvesse prémio para "rookie of the year", este álbum e este artista tê-lo-ia merecido completamente.



O álbum é composto por doze temas, e todos eles compostos por Rayland Baxter, à excepção de um, composto por seu pai, o fabuloso multi instrumentalista Bucky Baxter, que conta nos seus créditos com participações em álbuns dos REM, Steve Earle e especialmente Bob Dylan.



Todos os temas aqui apresentados transportam-nos para o que de melhor se consegue fazer com uma guitarra acústica, sendo-lhe posteriormente adicionadas camadas de instrumentalização, desde o "pedal-steel" do seu pai, ao banjo, mandolin, etc...



A voz é de uma singularidade única, com uma melancolia inquietante, transportando-nos imediatamente para o "country" de Waylon Jennings ou Steve Earle, certamente, influências fulcrais no jovem Rayland.



Adquiri este álbum logo após a sua saída (2012), e continua a acompanhar-me até aos dias de hoje, retornando a ele sempre que possível.



Todos os temas são fortes, não havendo sequer um que sirva apenas para fazer número, vulgo "filler". Contudo, gostaria aqui de salientar três, que são quanto a mim os mais fortes, "The Woman for Me", "Olivia" e o tema que abre o álbum, "The MTN Song", uma canção inspirada numa viagem entre três amigo de Nashville até á Califórnia, que é sem sombra de dúvidas, o TEMA do álbum.



"I was walking through the woods of yesterday

Taking only what I want

And givin' all I have to give

So here I stand in front of you to say

That you're the only one I want

And love is all I have to give

But if I could give you everything I would

All the mountains and the oceans and the seas

But all I have is love to give

Won't you tell me you're the one for me

So I'm starin' at the gates of all my dreams

Yeah, and I can see you far inside

'Cause you're walking down the road with me

Down all the mountains and the valleys like a breeze

Yeah, we goin' where we want to go

Yeah, we doing everything we please

But if I could give you everything I would

All the forests and the flowers and the seas

But if love is all you need, then we are good

For love is all I have to give

Won't you tell me you're the one for me

Oh, but if I could give you everything, I would

Oh, the mountains, and the oceans and the seas

But if love is all you need, then we are good

For love is all I have to give

Won't you tell me you're the one for me

Yeah, love is all I have to give

Won't you tell me you're the one for me"



Caso não queiram seguir o meu conselho e ouvir o álbum de ponta a ponta, ouçam pelo menos esta música, que certamente não vos decepcionará.

Digo-vos apenas que é de uma beleza estonteante, digna do melhor que se fez e se vai fazendo em Nashville...!!!



Até para a semana

