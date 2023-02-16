A voz é de uma singularidade única, com uma melancolia inquietante, transportando-nos imediatamente para o "country" de Waylon Jennings ou Steve Earle, certamente, influências fulcrais no jovem Rayland.
Rayland Baxter - Feathers & Fishhooks
2012
por Telmo Marques
Se houvesse prémio para "rookie of the year", este álbum e este artista tê-lo-ia merecido completamente.
O álbum é composto por doze temas, e todos eles compostos por Rayland Baxter, à excepção de um, composto por seu pai, o fabuloso multi instrumentalista Bucky Baxter, que conta nos seus créditos com participações em álbuns dos REM, Steve Earle e especialmente Bob Dylan.
Todos os temas aqui apresentados transportam-nos para o que de melhor se consegue fazer com uma guitarra acústica, sendo-lhe posteriormente adicionadas camadas de instrumentalização, desde o "pedal-steel" do seu pai, ao banjo, mandolin, etc...
A voz é de uma singularidade única, com uma melancolia inquietante, transportando-nos imediatamente para o "country" de Waylon Jennings ou Steve Earle, certamente, influências fulcrais no jovem Rayland.
Adquiri este álbum logo após a sua saída (2012), e continua a acompanhar-me até aos dias de hoje, retornando a ele sempre que possível.
Todos os temas são fortes, não havendo sequer um que sirva apenas para fazer número, vulgo "filler". Contudo, gostaria aqui de salientar três, que são quanto a mim os mais fortes, "The Woman for Me", "Olivia" e o tema que abre o álbum, "The MTN Song", uma canção inspirada numa viagem entre três amigo de Nashville até á Califórnia, que é sem sombra de dúvidas, o TEMA do álbum.
"I was walking through the woods of yesterday
Taking only what I want
And givin' all I have to give
So here I stand in front of you to say
That you're the only one I want
And love is all I have to give
But if I could give you everything I would
All the mountains and the oceans and the seas
But all I have is love to give
Won't you tell me you're the one for me
So I'm starin' at the gates of all my dreams
Yeah, and I can see you far inside
'Cause you're walking down the road with me
Down all the mountains and the valleys like a breeze
Yeah, we goin' where we want to go
Yeah, we doing everything we please
But if I could give you everything I would
All the forests and the flowers and the seas
But if love is all you need, then we are good
For love is all I have to give
Won't you tell me you're the one for me
Oh, but if I could give you everything, I would
Oh, the mountains, and the oceans and the seas
But if love is all you need, then we are good
For love is all I have to give
Won't you tell me you're the one for me
Yeah, love is all I have to give
Won't you tell me you're the one for me"
Caso não queiram seguir o meu conselho e ouvir o álbum de ponta a ponta, ouçam pelo menos esta música, que certamente não vos decepcionará.
Digo-vos apenas que é de uma beleza estonteante, digna do melhor que se fez e se vai fazendo em Nashville...!!!
Até para a semana