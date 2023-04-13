



Van Morrison - Moondance

1970



Talvez a melhor voz a surgir da Irlanda do Norte (esqueçam lá Bono e companhia), este é o álbum que nos presenteia Van Morrison totalmente imerso em doses equalitárias de talento e inspiração



Recordo-me precisamente da altura em que ouvi este álbum pela 1ª vez, em meados dos anos '80, na minha velhinha aparelhagem Crown.

Fiquei imediatamente agarrado e Sir Van acompanha-me desde então.



Após o lançamento do seu álbum Astral Weeks, que foi pobremente recebido, quer pela crítica quer a nível comercial, a Warner Bros. decide dar uma última oportunidade para Van Morrison mostrar inequivocamente todo o seu talento.



Todo o álbum, é composto por clássicos instantâneos do seu reportório, um autêntico "greatest hits", tal a qualidade de todos os seus temas.

Estas dez canções transformaram por completo a carreira de Morrison, tornando-o num "staple" da rádio FM um pouco por todo o mundo.



Um álbum que vai desde o folk à música celta, do jazz,ao blues, enfim, uma panóplia de estilos sem paralelo, numa carreira que perfaz já praticamente seis décadas.



A título estritamente pessoal, deixo-vos aqui a letra daquele que é, quanto a mim, o melhor tema do álbum.

"Half a mile from the county fair

And the rain came pouring down

Me and Billy standing there

With a silver half a crown

Hands are full of the fishing rod

And the tackle on our backs

We just stood there getting wet

With our backs against the fence

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Hope it don't rain all day

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

And the rain let up, and the sun came up

While we were getting dry

Almost let a pickup truck nearly pass us by

So we jumped right in and the driver grinned

And he dropped us up the road

And we looked at the swim and we jumped right in

Not to mention fishing poles

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Let it run all over me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

On the way back home we sang a song

But our throats were getting dry

Then we saw the man from across the road

With the sunshine in his eye

Well, he lived all alone in his own little home

With a great big gallon jar

There were bottles too, one for me and you

And he said, "Hey, there you are"

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Oh, the water

Get it myself from the mountain stream

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like Jelly Roll

And it stoned me

And it stoned me to my soul

Stoned me just like going home

And it stoned me"



Aparentando para os mais incautos já alguma irrelevância, continua no entanto a ser uma voz totalmente anti sistema, bastando atestar para o efeito o seu antepenúltimo duplo álbum, em que, com razão ou sem ela (seriam outras conversas), arrasa por completo as medidas "lockdown" devidas ao Covid-19, pois impediam-no de tocar ao vivo, algo que sempre prezou ao longo da sua já extensa carreira.



No próximo mês de julho, estará no Oeiras Jazz Fest, e irei fazer os possíveis e impossíveis para marcar presença, talvez por uma última vez.



Até para a próxima semana

