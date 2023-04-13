Um álbum que vai desde o folk à música celta, do jazz,ao blues, enfim, uma panóplia de estilos sem paralelo, numa carreira que perfaz já praticamente seis décadas.
Van Morrison - Moondance
1970
Talvez a melhor voz a surgir da Irlanda do Norte (esqueçam lá Bono e companhia), este é o álbum que nos presenteia Van Morrison totalmente imerso em doses equalitárias de talento e inspiração
Recordo-me precisamente da altura em que ouvi este álbum pela 1ª vez, em meados dos anos '80, na minha velhinha aparelhagem Crown.
Fiquei imediatamente agarrado e Sir Van acompanha-me desde então.
Após o lançamento do seu álbum Astral Weeks, que foi pobremente recebido, quer pela crítica quer a nível comercial, a Warner Bros. decide dar uma última oportunidade para Van Morrison mostrar inequivocamente todo o seu talento.
Todo o álbum, é composto por clássicos instantâneos do seu reportório, um autêntico "greatest hits", tal a qualidade de todos os seus temas.
Estas dez canções transformaram por completo a carreira de Morrison, tornando-o num "staple" da rádio FM um pouco por todo o mundo.
A título estritamente pessoal, deixo-vos aqui a letra daquele que é, quanto a mim, o melhor tema do álbum.
"Half a mile from the county fair
And the rain came pouring down
Me and Billy standing there
With a silver half a crown
Hands are full of the fishing rod
And the tackle on our backs
We just stood there getting wet
With our backs against the fence
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Hope it don't rain all day
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like Jelly Roll
And it stoned me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like going home
And it stoned me
And the rain let up, and the sun came up
While we were getting dry
Almost let a pickup truck nearly pass us by
So we jumped right in and the driver grinned
And he dropped us up the road
And we looked at the swim and we jumped right in
Not to mention fishing poles
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Let it run all over me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like Jelly Roll
And it stoned me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like going home
And it stoned me
On the way back home we sang a song
But our throats were getting dry
Then we saw the man from across the road
With the sunshine in his eye
Well, he lived all alone in his own little home
With a great big gallon jar
There were bottles too, one for me and you
And he said, "Hey, there you are"
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Oh, the water
Get it myself from the mountain stream
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like Jelly Roll
And it stoned me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like going home
And it stoned me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like Jelly Roll
And it stoned me
And it stoned me to my soul
Stoned me just like going home
And it stoned me"
Aparentando para os mais incautos já alguma irrelevância, continua no entanto a ser uma voz totalmente anti sistema, bastando atestar para o efeito o seu antepenúltimo duplo álbum, em que, com razão ou sem ela (seriam outras conversas), arrasa por completo as medidas "lockdown" devidas ao Covid-19, pois impediam-no de tocar ao vivo, algo que sempre prezou ao longo da sua já extensa carreira.
No próximo mês de julho, estará no Oeiras Jazz Fest, e irei fazer os possíveis e impossíveis para marcar presença, talvez por uma última vez.
Até para a próxima semana