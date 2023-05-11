Não só o álbum contém temas incontornáveis da sua discografia, como também a nível da escrita, foi um substancial passo em frente na carreira de MK.
Mark Knopfler - Shangri-La
2004
Mark Knopfler - guitarra e vocais
Richard Bennett - guitarras
Glenn Worf - guitarra baixo
Jim Cox - piano
Guy Fletcher - teclados
Chad Cromwell - bateria
Gravado nos Shangri-La Studios Malibu
Produzido por Mark Knopfler e Chuck Ainlay
por Telmo Marques
Nunca o termo primeiro estranha-se, depois entranha-se, se revelou tão apropriado para mim aquando da compra de um álbum de Mark Knopfler.
Senti-me inclusivamente defraudado e julguei que o acidente de moto que teve um ano antes, que levou inclusive ao cancelamento de uma digressão mundial em 2003, para a qual já tinha respectivo ingresso, o tivesse tornado num daqueles músicos melosos, e sem praticamente já nada para dizer ou acrescentar ao seu reportório.
Dos 14 temas, lá houve um outro que fugazmente me despertasse a atenção, mas nada mais além disso.
Resolvi seguir a máxima dos enólogos e qual Porto vintage, deixei-o a repousar na prateleira durante uns tempos, e em retrospectiva, revelou-se a decisão mais acertada.
Não só o álbum contém temas incontornáveis da sua discografia, como também a nível da escrita, foi um substancial passo em frente na carreira de MK.
Abrindo com 5.15 am, uma quase trova sobre uma notícia de um jornal, que detalhava um homicídio nos anos '60, e em que a Gibson Les Paul de Knopfler passeia-se ao longo dos seus quase seis minutos de duração, passando para "Boom, Like That", sobre a ascensão de Ray Crock, criador do franchising McDonalds, passando literalmente a perna aos verdadeiros irmãos McDonalds, que haviam aberto o primeiro restaurante em San Bernardino, Califórnia.
Outro dos "highlights" do álbum é o tema "Back To Tupelo", onde MK discorre sobre Elvis Presley, outra das suas grandes influências, e da sua vontade de singrar quer na música, quer no cinema, apesar de todos os guiões que lhe eram oferecidos serem de qualidade particularmente duvidosa, cortesia do seu manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
O álbum, como muitos outros, vai perdendo um certo gás lá mais para o final. Contudo, e na minha sincera opinião, não sem antes chegarmos ao seu melhor tema, sobre o boxeur Sonny Liston, num blues de inequívoca qualidade, a ombrear com o melhor que alguma vez se fez dentro do género, e dizem os mentideros, igualmente a música preferida de Bob Dylan de todo o álbum.
"Song For Sonny Liston"
" So many mouths to feed on the farm
Sonny was the second to the last one born
His mama ran away and his daddy beat him bad
And he grew up wild good love he never had
He had a left like Henry's hammer
A right like Betty Bamalam
Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread
And all them sluggers went down like lead
Well he hung with the hoods he wouldn't stroke the fans
But he had dynamite in both his hands
Boom bam like the slammer door
The bell and the can and the bodies on the floor
Beware the bear's in town
Somebody's money says the bear's going down
Yeah, the bear never smiles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles
The writers didn't like him the fight game jocks
With his lowlife backers and his hands like rocks
They didn't want to have a bogey man
They didn't like him and he didn't like them
Black Cadillac alligator boots
Money in the pockets of his sharkskin suits
Some say the bear took a flop
They couldn't believe it when they saw him drop
He had a left like Henry's hammer
A right like Betty Bamalam
Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread
And all them sluggers went down like lead
Joe Louis was his hero he tried to be the same
But a criminal child wears a ball and chain
So the civil rights people didn't want him on the throne
And the hacks and the cops wouldn't leave him alone
Beware the bear's in town somebody's money says
The bear's going down
Yeah, the bear never smiles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles
At the foot of his bed with his feet on the floor
There was dope in his veins and a pistol on the drawer
There was no investigation as such
He hated needles but he knew too much
Cris-crossed on his back
Scars from his daddy like slavery tracks
The second-last child was the second-last king
Never again was it the same in the ring
He had a left like Henry's hammer
A right like Betty Bamalam
Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread
And all them sluggers went down like lead
They never could be sure about the day he was born
A motherless child set to working on the farm
And they never could be sure about the day he died
The bear was the king they cast aside
Beware the bear's in town
Somebody's money says the bear's going down
Yeah, the bear never smiles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles
Sonny's going down for miles and miles"
Convido o leitor a deixar-se imergir ao longo dos pouco mais de cinco minutos deste já clássico tema, acompanhando-o com a leitura da letra acima plasmada.
Foi para mim, uma experiência quase transcendental, a forma como os versos ritmados acompanham o "groove" da guitarra, bateria e contra baixo, é simplesmente delicioso.
Se não vos entrar à primeira, façam como eu, e deixem-no repousar...!!!
Até para a próxima semana.