



Mark Knopfler - Shangri-La

2004



Mark Knopfler - guitarra e vocais

Richard Bennett - guitarras

Glenn Worf - guitarra baixo

Jim Cox - piano

Guy Fletcher - teclados

Chad Cromwell - bateria



Gravado nos Shangri-La Studios Malibu

Produzido por Mark Knopfler e Chuck Ainlay



por Telmo Marques

Nunca o termo primeiro estranha-se, depoiTelmo Marquess entranha-se, se revelou tão apropriado para mim aquando da compra de um álbum de Mark Knopfler.

Senti-me inclusivamente defraudado e julguei que o acidente de moto que teve um ano antes, que levou inclusive ao cancelamento de uma digressão mundial em 2003, para a qual já tinha respectivo ingresso, o tivesse tornado num daqueles músicos melosos, e sem praticamente já nada para dizer ou acrescentar ao seu reportório.

Dos 14 temas, lá houve um outro que fugazmente me despertasse a atenção, mas nada mais além disso.



Resolvi seguir a máxima dos enólogos e qual Porto vintage, deixei-o a repousar na prateleira durante uns tempos, e em retrospectiva, revelou-se a decisão mais acertada.

Não só o álbum contém temas incontornáveis da sua discografia, como também a nível da escrita, foi um substancial passo em frente na carreira de MK.



Abrindo com 5.15 am, uma quase trova sobre uma notícia de um jornal, que detalhava um homicídio nos anos '60, e em que a Gibson Les Paul de Knopfler passeia-se ao longo dos seus quase seis minutos de duração, passando para "Boom, Like That", sobre a ascensão de Ray Crock, criador do franchising McDonalds, passando literalmente a perna aos verdadeiros irmãos McDonalds, que haviam aberto o primeiro restaurante em San Bernardino, Califórnia.



Outro dos "highlights" do álbum é o tema "Back To Tupelo", onde MK discorre sobre Elvis Presley, outra das suas grandes influências, e da sua vontade de singrar quer na música, quer no cinema, apesar de todos os guiões que lhe eram oferecidos serem de qualidade particularmente duvidosa, cortesia do seu manager, Colonel Tom Parker.



O álbum, como muitos outros, vai perdendo um certo gás lá mais para o final. Contudo, e na minha sincera opinião, não sem antes chegarmos ao seu melhor tema, sobre o boxeur Sonny Liston, num blues de inequívoca qualidade, a ombrear com o melhor que alguma vez se fez dentro do género, e dizem os mentideros, igualmente a música preferida de Bob Dylan de todo o álbum.

"Song For Sonny Liston"

" So many mouths to feed on the farm

Sonny was the second to the last one born

His mama ran away and his daddy beat him bad

And he grew up wild good love he never had

He had a left like Henry's hammer

A right like Betty Bamalam

Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread

And all them sluggers went down like lead

Well he hung with the hoods he wouldn't stroke the fans

But he had dynamite in both his hands

Boom bam like the slammer door

The bell and the can and the bodies on the floor

Beware the bear's in town

Somebody's money says the bear's going down

Yeah, the bear never smiles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles

The writers didn't like him the fight game jocks

With his lowlife backers and his hands like rocks

They didn't want to have a bogey man

They didn't like him and he didn't like them

Black Cadillac alligator boots

Money in the pockets of his sharkskin suits

Some say the bear took a flop

They couldn't believe it when they saw him drop

He had a left like Henry's hammer

A right like Betty Bamalam

Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread

And all them sluggers went down like lead

Joe Louis was his hero he tried to be the same

But a criminal child wears a ball and chain

So the civil rights people didn't want him on the throne

And the hacks and the cops wouldn't leave him alone

Beware the bear's in town somebody's money says

The bear's going down

Yeah, the bear never smiles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles

At the foot of his bed with his feet on the floor

There was dope in his veins and a pistol on the drawer

There was no investigation as such

He hated needles but he knew too much

Cris-crossed on his back

Scars from his daddy like slavery tracks

The second-last child was the second-last king

Never again was it the same in the ring

He had a left like Henry's hammer

A right like Betty Bamalam

Rode with the muggers in the dark and dread

And all them sluggers went down like lead

They never could be sure about the day he was born

A motherless child set to working on the farm

And they never could be sure about the day he died

The bear was the king they cast aside

Beware the bear's in town

Somebody's money says the bear's going down

Yeah, the bear never smiles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles

Sonny's going down for miles and miles"



Convido o leitor a deixar-se imergir ao longo dos pouco mais de cinco minutos deste já clássico tema, acompanhando-o com a leitura da letra acima plasmada.

Foi para mim, uma experiência quase transcendental, a forma como os versos ritmados acompanham o "groove" da guitarra, bateria e contra baixo, é simplesmente delicioso.



Se não vos entrar à primeira, façam como eu, e deixem-no repousar...!!!



Até para a próxima semana.

