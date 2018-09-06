Morreu Christopher Lawford

O ator era conhecido pelo seu papel em "Terminator 3"
O ator Christopher Lawford morreu esta quinta-feira aos 63 anos. A notícia foi dada pela prima Kerry Kennedy através do Twitter.
O ator norte americano era sobrinho de John F. Kennedy e ficou conhecido pelo seu trabalho em “Terminator 3” e nas séries televisivas “General Hospital” e “Frasier”.
We mourn the loss of my cousin Christopher Lawford, Rest in Peace.— Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) 5 de setembro de 2018
Pictured here with our family at the 2004 Democratic Convention and with his wonderful son, David. pic.twitter.com/GLlCvN7xkv