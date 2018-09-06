Cultura

Morreu Christopher Lawford

O ator era conhecido pelo seu papel em "Terminator 3"

AFP  

O ator Christopher Lawford morreu esta quinta-feira aos 63 anos. A notícia foi dada pela prima Kerry Kennedy através do Twitter.

O ator norte americano era sobrinho de John F. Kennedy e ficou conhecido pelo seu trabalho em “Terminator 3” e nas séries televisivas “General Hospital” e “Frasier”.




