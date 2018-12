Princesa do Irão revela que tem cancro da mama

‬‏‪با هم #تابو_را_بشکنیم Dear friends, I want to take this opportunity to let you know that I have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This is a difficult time, but I am inspired by the strength and courage of the women of Iran. I hope to use this opportunity to share more about the importance of cancer awareness and women’s health more generally. The operation is tomorrow morning. I’ll keep you updated on my my progress! #یاسمین_پهلوی #ایران #پهلوی @Yasmine.PahlaviOfficial

