Forever 21 envia barritas de dieta a clientes plus-size

HEY DID YOU KNOW @forever21 IS SENDING ATKINS BARS TO THEIR PLUS SIZE CUSTOMERS? I’m tired of diet culture and fatphobia, I’m tired of people thinking this is okay. I’m tired. . It is so dangerous to body shame and suggest that someone eat less or go on a diet, you don’t know their history with food. As someone recovering from an ED, this would’ve set me back so far. . Fuck you @forever21. How dare you endanger your customers like that? . . . . . . #fatactivism #fatacceptance #forever21plus #forever21 #bodyshaming #bodypositivemovement

A post shared by jude || nyc content creator (@mermaidqueenjude) on Jul 23, 2019 at 6:43am PDT