Nobel da Física atribuído a James Peebles, Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz

O Prémio Nobel da Física de 2019, anunciado esta terça-feira, em Estocolmo, na Suécia, foi atribuído aos cosmólogos James Peebles, Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz, no âmbito das suas investigações para “o conhecimento da evolução do Universo e do lugar da Terra no cosmos".

O canadiano-americano James Peebles foi distinguido pelo seu contributo para conhecer melhor a história do universo desde o Big Bang, enquanto os suíços Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz descobriram "um exoplaneta em órbita de uma estrela do tipo solar".

BREAKING NEWS:

